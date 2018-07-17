86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

45 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 July 17, 2018 5:00 PM July 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian’s story mostly using his voice.

“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” uses a wealth of archival footage to put viewers inside his thought process.

Director Marina Zenovich notes that Williams had a routine in the 1970s that invited people into his mind.

The film charts Williams’ rise in comedy up until his death in August 2014. Williams, who was suffering from dementia caused by Lewy body disease, killed himself at age 63.

Zenovich says the film is meant to be a celebration of Williams and his incredible talent.

The documentary, which includes interviews with David Letterman and Billy Crystal, premiered Monday on HBO and is available on its streaming service, HBO Now.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days