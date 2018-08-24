93°
Robin Leach of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous dies

Friday, August 24 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A publicist says Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” has died. He was 76.

Leach’s family said through a public relations firm that he died Friday. Leach gave frenzied descriptions of yachts, mansions and private jets in his English accent on the syndicated show that ran for a decade. He signed off by hoping viewers would have “champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” a phrase that became a cultural touchstone.

Leach’s voice was constantly parodied. Both Harry Shearer and Dana Carvey did Leach on “Saturday Night Live.” Leach began his career as a print journalist in Britain. He came to the U.S. where he wrote for the New York Daily News and People magazine before finding his calling in television.

