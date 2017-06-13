Robertson, Freeman taken in Day 2 of MLB draft

Baton Rouge - The Tigers' Kramer Robertsson and Cole Freeman came back for their senior season at LSU and now it looks like it's paying off after being picked Tuesday in the MLB draft.

LSU senior shortstop Kramer Robertson has been selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. He was the 124th selection overall, as Day 2 of the draft continues Tuesday through Round 10.

Robertson, a native of McGregor, Texas, was a 2017 third-team All-America and second-team All-SEC selection, and he is hitting .319 this season with 18 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 43 RBI, 83 runs and eight stolen bases.

Robertson has helped lead LSU to 21 wins in its last 23 games, and he is batting .378 during the span with six doubles, two triples, four homers, 19 RBI and 36 runs.

Robertson, who was voted second-team all-American and first-team all-SEC in 2016, improved his stock dramatically by returning to LSU for his senior season after he was selected in the 32nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians.

LSU senior second baseman Cole Freeman has been selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.

Freeman, a native of Mandeville, La., is LSU’s leading hitter this season, batting .327 (80-for-245) with 13 doubles, two triples, two homers, 41 RBI and 52 runs.

Freeman, who graduated from LSU on May 12 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies, is ranked No. 2 in the SEC in steals with 18. He is batting .317 (19-for-60) during LSU’s current 16-game win streak with three doubles, one triple, one homer, 13 RBI and 17 runs

Freeman, a member of the All-SEC Defensive team in 2016, improved his stock significantly by returning to LSU for his senior season after he was selected in the 18th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.