Robbery suspect threatened to shoot cashier in overnight hold up

AMITE – Sheriff's deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a truck stop along the St. Helena-Tangipahoa parish line Monday morning.

A person in a black Dodge Ram walked into the Tall Timber Truck stop on La. 16 and threatened the employee with a gun. Deputies said the person told the employee she'd be shot if she did not hand over money in the register. The worker gave the robber money, and the person drove off in the truck.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. Tips can be called in to 225-222-4413.

