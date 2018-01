Robbery possible motive in shooting on Victoria Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Victoria Drive Monday night.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Victoria Drive near Airline Hwy.

The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time. Police say robbery is a possible motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.