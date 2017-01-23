Robbery 'gone bad'

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's police chief is calling it "a robbery gone really, really bad."



Two suspects robbed a jewelry store at the Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday, ending with shots fired and one person dead.



Police say after the robbers fled the store a "good Samaritan" who tried to stop the men was shot and killed by a robber.



A bystander who was carrying a licensed concealed weapon, then shot and wounded the robber who killed the man.



The second suspect wounded two other people as he fled. He was arrested later Sunday.