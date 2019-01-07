61°
Roadwork alters I-110 commute northbound near Fuqua St.

3 hours 5 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, January 07 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Until around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon I-110 from Fuqua Street to North 22nd Street will have the right northbound lane closed while crews can make a repair to the roadway.

DOTD advises that the on-ramp at Spanish Town Road and North 10th Street will also be closed.

State transportation officials did not disclose the cause for the roadway work that started Monday Morning.

