Roadway to Sunshine Bridge closed due to overturned dump truck

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish have closed a roadway after a dump truck overturned Friday morning.

The incident was reported before 10 a.m. At this time, drivers can't travel down Highway 22 between I-10 and Highway 70. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

OVERTURNED DUMP TRUCK: Highway 22 between I-10 and Highway 70, this is on the way to the Sunshine Bridge. pic.twitter.com/T7JDQH2INH — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 11, 2019

There is no word on injures at this time.