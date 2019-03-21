Roadway reopens after overturned semi causes day-long closure on La. 30

UPDATE: Highway 30 finally reopened late Thursday night after a day-long closure.

IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities were called to a morning crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 30 in St. Gabriel.

According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the roadway is closed at Laurie Lane approximately 1/2 mile west of Bayou Paul Lane.

WARNING: Officials said the highway was closured until further notice. Monitor WBRZ.com, the WBRZ Traffic reports online and on smartphone apps and watch WBRZ News 2 at 4, 5 and 6 for live traffic reports.

Alternate routes are available. Drivers should detour LA 30 to LA 74 to LA327 back to LA 30.

No injuries were reported. According to police, the cause of the crash is under investigation.