Roadway open after downed power lines caused delays in Central
CENTRAL- A roadway in Central is now open after a dead tree fell, and knocked down some power lines.
Part of Lovett Road at Magnolia Square Drive was blocked Friday morning.
Electrical crews were on the scene and cleared the area before 10 a.m.
