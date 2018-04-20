66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Roadway open after downed power lines caused delays in Central

4 hours 35 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 April 20, 2018 8:58 AM April 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL- A roadway in Central is now open after a dead tree fell, and knocked down some power lines.

Part of Lovett Road at Magnolia Square Drive was blocked Friday morning.

Electrical crews were on the scene and cleared the area before 10 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days