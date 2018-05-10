86°
Roadway open after 18-wheeler crashes into cable barriers on I-10 East
BATON ROUGE- All lanes are open on I-10 East after an 18-wheeler crashed into the cable barriers.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 8:30 a.m.
The 18-wheeler knocked out the cable barriers on I-10 while traveling eastbound near LA 415. No injuries were reported.
The cable barriers blocked the 18-wheeler from veering into the other lanes of traffic.
I’m a believer! CABLE BARRIERS work. I saw this this morning. 0 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/JBXzMX6yby— Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) May 10, 2018
