88°
Latest Weather Blog
Roadway open after 18-wheeler crash jams traffic on I-10 West near Henderson
ST. MARTIN PARISH - An 18-wheeler crash caused traffic delays near Henderson Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported before 6 a.m. on I-10 West at mile marker 117. The roadway was reopened before 11.
No injuries were reported, according to KATC.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open after 18-wheeler crash that happened 5 hours ago in Henderson. pic.twitter.com/VyQAjEAAEO— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) October 2, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Horse walks into a bar: Animal runs through front door, trashes business
-
Man once accused of shooting at BRPD officer released from prison
-
LSU to hold candelight vigil in honor of Wayde Sims
-
Woman who survived deadly crash spent almost two days trapped in overturned...
-
Mall of Louisiana evacuated after reports of fire