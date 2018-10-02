88°
Roadway open after 18-wheeler crash jams traffic on I-10 West near Henderson

7 hours 11 seconds ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 October 02, 2018 6:40 AM October 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTIN PARISH - An 18-wheeler crash caused traffic delays near Henderson Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported before 6 a.m. on I-10 West at mile marker 117. The roadway was reopened before 11.

No injuries were reported, according to KATC. 

