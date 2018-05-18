81°
Roadway in St. Martin Parish closed after Friday morning crash

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTIN PARISH- State Police are investigating a crash on Highway 96.

According to KATC, troopers say Highway 96 near Par Road 7 is closed at this time. Injuries are being reported but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. Witnesses say that two cars were involved in the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

