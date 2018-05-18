81°
Latest Weather Blog
Roadway in St. Martin Parish closed after Friday morning crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH- State Police are investigating a crash on Highway 96.
According to KATC, troopers say Highway 96 near Par Road 7 is closed at this time. Injuries are being reported but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. Witnesses say that two cars were involved in the crash.
Details are limited at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Arrest made after two victims, including pregnant woman, injured inshooting near Istrouma...
-
Road work to begin on Mississippi River Bridge Friday
-
Board members want patience with downtown library
-
Two victims, including pregnant woman, injured in shooting near Istrouma High School
-
Teachers demand more be done when it comes to supplemental pay