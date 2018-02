Roadway in Gonzales reopened after closure to due to chlorine leak

ASCENSION PARISH- Authorities say a chlorine leak temporarily closed a roadway early this morning.

The leak was reported on Ashland Road between Highway 30 and Highway 75 in Gonzales, just before 7:30 a.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

As of 8:17 a.m., the roadway was reopened. The cause of the leak was not immediately released.

