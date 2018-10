Roadway cleared after tree falls on truck in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A downed tree blocked a road in the Merrydale neighborhood in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.

The tree fell on Greenwell Street between Velora Street and Johnette Drive before 5:30 a.m. It appears that the tree fell on a truck as it was driving on the roadway. The driver didn't sustain any serious injuries and wasn't sent to the hospital.

Crews had the roadway reopened before 9:30 a.m.