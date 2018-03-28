81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Roadway cleared after heavy police activity near I-10/12 split

2 hours 37 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, March 28 2018 Mar 28, 2018 March 28, 2018 10:13 AM March 28, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police activity slowed traffic at the I-10/12 split Wednesday morning.

BRDP units were seen pulled to both sides of the interstate on I-10 around 9 a.m. A traffic advisory described the situation as an "incident involving police activity."

Authorities have not elaborated on the situation at this time. The roadway was clear by 10 a.m. Click here to monitor traffic conditions.

Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days