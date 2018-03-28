Roadway cleared after heavy police activity near I-10/12 split

BATON ROUGE- Police activity slowed traffic at the I-10/12 split Wednesday morning.

BRDP units were seen pulled to both sides of the interstate on I-10 around 9 a.m. A traffic advisory described the situation as an "incident involving police activity."

Authorities have not elaborated on the situation at this time. The roadway was clear by 10 a.m. Click here to monitor traffic conditions.

