Roadside birth captured on video after dad-to-be delays trip

Image: WDAM-TV

COLUMBIA, Miss. - A soon-to-be Mississippi father thought he had time to shave before taking his pregnant wife to the hospital, but he cut it too close.

After shaving to be ready for church if it was a false alarm, Carl Sanders loaded Aquilla Sanders into the car last Sunday to drive from Columbia to a Hattiesburg hospital.

But WDAM-TV reports that Aqullla Sanders' water broke during the trip. Two minutes later, she says she pushed and baby Lorin arrived.

Carl Sanders, recording on video, says he saw the baby's head and pulled over to help.

The family phoned for an ambulance, but a passer-by helped complete the delivery.

Carl may have been in the most distress, saying "I think I'm about to go into labor right now...heart attack, labor or something."