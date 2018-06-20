Roads flood in Texas city battered by Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Heavy rains have caused street flooding in the Texas city of Port Aransas, which is still recovering after suffering major destruction when Hurricane Harvey hit last year.

Port Aransas police Chief Scott Burroughs tells The Associated Press that "just about every street in town was flooded at some point" Wednesday morning. He says authorities had a few reports of water getting into some residences but no "major incidents."

He said that by Wednesday afternoon most of the streets were draining as the rains eased off. He said no one there had need for shelter.

Burroughs said that the town is still in the "beginning stages" of recovery after Harvey made landfall nearby in August. He said almost all of the buildings in town suffered some kind of damage from Harvey.

He says, "This was kind of a walk in the park compared to Harvey."