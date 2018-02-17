72°
Road work to cause nightly lane closures on Florida Blvd.
WALKER - Road work will cause nightly lane closures on Florida Blvd. over the next week.
According to the Walker Police Department, Florida Blvd. from Walker South Road to Pete's Hwy. will have nightly lane closures from Sunday, Feb. 18 to Saturday, Feb. 24.
Drivers should expect traffic delays as a result, Walker PD said.
Fla Blvd from Walker South Rd to Pete’s Hwy will have nightly lane closures Sun - Sat (2/18-24), 8 pm – 6 am for road work. Expect delays.— Walker Police Dept. (@WalkerPolice) February 17, 2018
