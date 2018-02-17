72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Road work to cause nightly lane closures on Florida Blvd.

7 hours 13 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, February 17 2018 Feb 17, 2018 February 17, 2018 1:53 PM February 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - Road work will cause nightly lane closures on Florida Blvd. over the next week.

According to the Walker Police Department, Florida Blvd. from Walker South Road to Pete's Hwy. will have nightly lane closures from Sunday, Feb. 18 to Saturday, Feb. 24.

Drivers should expect traffic delays as a result, Walker PD said.

Click HERE for the latest traffic updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days