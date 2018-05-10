Road work to begin on Mississippi River Bridge next weekend

BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect traffic to be worse than usual on the Mississippi River Bridge next weekend as the Department of Transportation begins repairs on the roadway.

DOTD says multiples eastbound lanes on the bridge will be closed at different times between May 18 and 20. More closures will take place the weekend of June 1 as well. The department says work is necessary to fix the failing approach to the bridge on the west bank.

The lane closures associated with the repairs are as follows:

• The first eastbound closure is scheduled for Friday, May 18, from 7 p.m. to noon on Sunday, May 20.

• The second eastbound closure is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 1, through noon, Sunday, June 3.

• The westbound inside lane will be closed from 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 19.

• No closures are scheduled for the Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers are advised to prepare for delays during the repairs and to take alternate routes during this closure. All repair activity is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.