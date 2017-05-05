Road repaired, repaved following 2 On Your Side report

BATON ROUGE - A street is being torn up and repaved following a 2 On Your Side report. The City-Parish is repaving Marilyn Drive since it's deteriorating.

Weeks ago, a Baton Rouge SSO Program project wrapped up along the street. Residents living along Marilyn Drive watched the project from start to finish and say after months of work, heavy duty trucks damaged the street leaving potholes, busted asphalt and cracks in the road.

"I can't even cut my grass up here because there's so much broken concrete and asphalt," said Don Fontenot.

Work was split down the middle of the road. The west side of the street was repaved following the completion of work, while the east side was left as-is.

Residents like Fontenot continued to wait for someone to repair the damage, but nothing happened.

Three weeks following a 2 On Your Side report, the City-Parish has decided to fix the section of road.

A crew was on the street Friday morning marking the street to make joint cuts in the concrete-based road. The City-Parish and the SSO Program walked the street recently. It says the section of Marilyn Drive is an older road and it needs overlay.

Work will continue through the next few weeks and wrap up at the end of May. The section of Marilyn Drive between Miraflores and Mollylea will be repaved.