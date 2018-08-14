Road rage: Woman follows victim to work, leaves threatening note on vehicle

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a woman who harassed a victim in a parking lot.

On Monday around 1 p.m., a BRPD officer was working extra duty at a clinic on Perkins Road before being approached by a clinic staff member. According to the arrest report, the staff member said one of their student workers was assaulted earlier that day.

While speaking with the victim, the officer learned the woman was driving near the I-10/I-12 split when she cut off another driver.

The other driver was identified as Christi Hines. After the incident, Hines followed the victim to work.

While in the parking lot, Hines got out of her vehicle and began to bang on the victim's windshield. The arrest report shows, that Hines cracked the victim's windshield before leaving the scene.

After the attack, the victim got out of her car. Later in the day, she returned to find a threatening letter on her car.

Authorities said the letter appeared to be on East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office letterhead displaying a "Sheriff Sid Gautreaux Badge" in the top left corner.

The letter was filled with profanity.

Monday evening Hines was arrested and charged with simple assault, damage to property, and impersonating a police officer.