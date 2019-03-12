Road closures for the annual Wearin' of the Green Parade

BATON ROUGE - Regardless of whether you plan to go to the 34th annual Wearin' of the Green Parade this weekend, everyone should be prepared for a number of road closures in the area as the parade rolls through.

Floats will begin lining along Hundred Oaks Boulevard and Glenmore Avenue around 7 a.m. Saturday. Starting at 7:30 a.m., Perkins Road will be closed between Broussard and the Acadian Thruway.

The remainder of the parade route will close to traffic starting at 8:45 a.m.

If you want to watch the parade without dealing with the traffic, our live coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will continue to the very last float.

