Road closure this weekend ahead of century-old farmhouse move

BATON ROUGE - In June, Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg was fielding angry calls from residents in her district.

The homeowners were concerned about a resident trying to move a century-old farmhouse down Highland Road into University Acres. A move that would involve a lot of tree trimming.

Since then, enough signatures have been collected to obtain the proper permits to transport the house.

On Saturday, the city will be closing down Highland at Dentation to Sunset, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to trim any branches that might get in the way.

The official move of the home will not happen until August 1st.