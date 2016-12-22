Riverside beats district rival for Division III state title

NEW ORLEANS - Riverside Academy has captured the school's first-ever Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division III state football championship with a 47-20 win over district rival St. Charles Catholic.



The Riverside Academy Rebels (12-1) got on the scoreboard first Friday inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome when Trey Catoire stripped the ball from SCC quarterback Lloyd Nash and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown.



Tied 7-7 after a 1-yard touchdown run by SCC's Tim Williams, Riverside scored the final 27 points of the first half to take a commanding 34-7 advantage. Jalen Banks had a 17-yard touchdown run, Jeremy Gibson ran 11 yards for another touchdown, Jordan Loving found Avonti Cannon for a 27-yard touchdown scoring strike and Garland Robinson, Jr. had a 43-yard punt return for a score for the Rebels.



Loving also hit Cannon for a 52-yard score on the first possession of the second half to extend the lead to 41-7.



The Comets (11-3) were seeking the school's second championship title. SCC's lone title came in 2011.