62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Riverside beats district rival for Division III state title

2 weeks 5 days 21 hours ago December 02, 2016 Dec 2, 2016 Friday, December 02 2016 December 02, 2016 10:26 PM in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: David Folse II

NEW ORLEANS - Riverside Academy has captured the school's first-ever Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division III state football championship with a 47-20 win over district rival St. Charles Catholic.
    
The Riverside Academy Rebels (12-1) got on the scoreboard first Friday inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome when Trey Catoire stripped the ball from SCC quarterback Lloyd Nash and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown.
    
Tied 7-7 after a 1-yard touchdown run by SCC's Tim Williams, Riverside scored the final 27 points of the first half to take a commanding 34-7 advantage. Jalen Banks had a 17-yard touchdown run, Jeremy Gibson ran 11 yards for another touchdown, Jordan Loving found Avonti Cannon for a 27-yard touchdown scoring strike and Garland Robinson, Jr. had a 43-yard punt return for a score for the Rebels.
    
Loving also hit Cannon for a 52-yard score on the first possession of the second half to extend the lead to 41-7.
    
The Comets (11-3) were seeking the school's second championship title. SCC's lone title came in 2011.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days