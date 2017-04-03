Rivers expected to crest at flood stage by Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – The National Weather Service has issued flood warning for four rivers in southeast Louisiana Monday morning.

A flood warning has been extended for the Comite River at Joor Road until Tuesday evening. As of 11:15 a.m. Monday, the stage was at 19 feet, just one feet below flood stage. The Comite is expected to rise to near 20.5 feet by Tuesday afternoon.

The Amite River at Denham Springs is expected to crest at 29.5 feet, half of a foot higher than flood stage, Tuesday evening. It is expected to return below flood stage by Wednesday morning. Forecasters expect some flooding in the westernmost parts of Denham Springs at 29 feet.

The Tickfaw River near Montpelier is expected to crest at flood stage Tuesday afternoon. Forecasters predict low banks will overflow and threaten commercial interests near the river.

The Tangipahoa River at Robert is expected to crest at 17 feet, two feet above flood stage, Wednesday morning. Expect low places along Highway 22 south of Robert to be under water.

JUST IN: river flood warnings

Amite @ Denham Springs, Bayou Manchac

Tickfaw @ Montpelier

Tangipahoa @ Osyka, Robert

Crests forecasts are based on recent rain fail and anticipated rain for the next 12 hours.

The National Weather Service reminds drivers to not drive through flooded areas. Just two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including pickup trucks. “Turn around and don’t drown.”