33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

River pilots offering shutdown aid to Coast Guard families

39 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 January 25, 2019 4:51 AM January 25, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A charitable foundation established by pilots who guide ships on the lower Mississippi River is providing financial help to Coast Guard members serving without pay during the partial federal government shutdown.

A release from the Crescent River Pilots Foundation says pilots will meet with members of the Coast Guard Spouses' Club of Greater New Orleans on Friday. Pilots will then begin distributing more than 450 gift cards, each valued at $100.

The meeting is set for the pilots' office in Belle Chasse.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days