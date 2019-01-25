33°
Latest Weather Blog
River pilots offering shutdown aid to Coast Guard families
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A charitable foundation established by pilots who guide ships on the lower Mississippi River is providing financial help to Coast Guard members serving without pay during the partial federal government shutdown.
A release from the Crescent River Pilots Foundation says pilots will meet with members of the Coast Guard Spouses' Club of Greater New Orleans on Friday. Pilots will then begin distributing more than 450 gift cards, each valued at $100.
The meeting is set for the pilots' office in Belle Chasse.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish creates stricter standards for housing developments
-
Blind priest well known in local Catholic community has died - Full...
-
Possible hostage situation at Triple S Food Mart; heavy police presence on...
-
Heavy police presence at Triple S Food Mart
-
Students at Istrouma High get hands-on experience creating products