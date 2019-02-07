River pilots offering shutdown aid to Coast Guard families

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A charitable foundation established by pilots who guide ships on the lower Mississippi River is providing financial help to Coast Guard members serving without pay during the partial federal government shutdown.

A release from the Crescent River Pilots Foundation says pilots will meet with members of the Coast Guard Spouses' Club of Greater New Orleans on Friday. Pilots will then begin distributing more than 450 gift cards, each valued at $100.

The meeting is set for the pilots' office in Belle Chasse.