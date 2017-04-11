River Center prepping for NCAA Women's Bowling Championship

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge River Center is being transformed to host thousands of visitors coming to town for the NCAA Women's Bowling Championship.

It has taken eight weeks to set up the bowling lanes for the tournament.

"44 lanes, custom built score board, custom sound, and seating, everything in here custom designed," Gregory Moore, of The United States Bowling Congress, said.

Moore oversees every detail involved, from planning to the technology used. He says that it takes a village to make the yearly event possible.

"18,000 ladies will come in and bowl in singles and doubles events. Their event is the largest participatory women's event in the world," Moore said.

The lumber used to make the 44 lanes is enough material to build three houses.

"When we tear all of this out, everything we salvage we donate to Habitat for Humanity, and they use it to either construct some of their homes," Moore said.

While the United States Bowling Congress arrives in April, the lanes will be used for two days for the NCAA bowling tournament.

The event is expected to bring in 35,000 visitors to the city, generating more than $40 million.