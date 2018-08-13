83°
Rival Koreas to meet in Pyongyang; date not set

Monday, August 13 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - The rival Koreas have agreed to hold a third summit between their leaders in Pyongyang sometime before the end of September.

The agreement comes amid an ongoing nuclear standoff between Washington and Pyongyang. The two sides did not announce an exact date for the summit. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un first met in April in a highly publicized summit and then again in May for more informal talks.

The Koreas said in a statement that they reviewed ways to set up agreements made at the past summits during nearly two hours of talks Monday. The meeting between Seoul and Pyongyang comes as experts see slow progress on efforts to disarm North Korea since a June summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.

