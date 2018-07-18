89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rival blames Louisiana governor for halt in executions

2 hours 49 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 July 18, 2018 2:56 PM July 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's Democratic governor and Republican attorney general are trading barbs over the recent extension of a court-order prohibiting executions in the state.

Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a statement Wednesday that his office is withdrawing from defending against a lawsuit challenging Louisiana's lethal injection protocols.

Landry claimed Gov. John Bel Edwards is a greater obstacle to carrying out executions than a drug shortage for lethal injections. Edwards accused Landry of "political grandstanding" and abdicating his duties.

On Monday, a federal judge approved a one-year extension to an order barring Louisiana from carrying out any death sentences. An attorney for the corrections department asked for the extension.

Drug shortages have forced Louisiana's corrections department to rewrite its execution plan several times since 2010, the year of its last execution.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days