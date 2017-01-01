Home
On Your Side
Flood victims frustrated with mortgage companies, AG offering help
BATON ROUGE - Flood victims continue to feel frustration when it comes to mortgage companies releasing their insurance money. Some have called 2 On Your Side...
Electric company building on property, man wants it to stop
DENHAM SPRINGS - A property owner in Livingston...
Woman gets MHU delivery after '2 On Your Side' report
CENTRAL - A woman who was upset after...
Additional Links
Flood Relief + Donations
News
New Orleans murder rate climbs to 176 for the year
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans murder rate climbed last year to 176. The Times-Picayune reports that's the highest count since 2012 when 193 people were...
Amazon now charging sales tax to Louisiana customers
BATON ROUGE - Tax-free shopping on Amazon for...
State Department: 35 Russian diplomats leave US
WASHINGTON - The State Department is confirming that...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
FLOOD WATCH continues until Monday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for the WBRZ viewing area until Monday morning. A FLOOD WATCH is different than a Flash Flood...
One last chill and a broken record to end 2016?
Expect today to be the coldest day of...
More of the same
Mostly cloudy with breaks of sun and a...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Hurricane X
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
I Didnt Know That
Sports
FINAL: Saints fall to Falcons 32-38
ATLANTA (AP) - Matt Ryan bolstered his MVP credentials with a brilliant first half Sunday, throwing four touchdown passes to lead the Atlanta Falcons to a...
Hometown eyes on Derrius Guice for Citrus Bowl breakout
BATON ROUGE – Just off LSU’s campus, down...
Steph Curry sneakers raise $26,400 for Oakland fire victims
OAKLAND - Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry...
Additional Links
High School Sports
Fans Choice
Caubles Rising Stars
LSU Sports
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Report: Many mentally ill people needlessly in nursing homes
BATON ROUGE - A federal investigation has found that Louisiana unnecessarily isolates and segregates thousands of mentally ill people in costly nursing facilities instead of providing...
Doctors seeing more sinus infections around holiday season
BATON ROUGE – With holiday season in full...
A grim tally soars: More than 50,000 overdose deaths in US
NEW YORK - Health officials say more than...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Community
The Pledge of Allegiance: Sacred Heart of Jesus School
BATON ROUGE - Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from Pre-K at Sacred Heart of Jesus School. Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday...
Concert to benefit EBR Schools
BATON ROUGE- You can watch people of all...
The Pledge of Allegiance: Audubon Elementary
BATON ROUGE - Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes...
Additional Links
Calendar
Pats Coats for Kids
Press Releases
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Sylvias Toys Christmas
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Mobile Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Share the Christmas Joy
Caubles Rising Stars
Fans Choice
Free Stuff Friday
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
Flood Relief + Donations
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Hurricane X
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
I Didnt Know That
Sports
High School Sports
Fans Choice
Caubles Rising Stars
LSU Sports
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Community
Calendar
Pats Coats for Kids
Press Releases
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Sylvias Toys Christmas
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Mobile Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Share the Christmas Joy
Caubles Rising Stars
Fans Choice
Free Stuff Friday
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Risk for severe weather today
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
Error
Ooops.. The story you requested was not found or has expired. Please go back check your link again.
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Second deadly fire in a week in EBR
Tiger fans react to season of highs and lows
Flood victims frustrated with mortgage companies, AG offering help
Police warn against firing guns for New Year's celebrations
Hometown eyes on Derrius Guice for Citrus Bowl breakout
Sports Video
Final day of prep for LSU before Citrus Bowl
Day 2 in Orlando wraps up for the Tigers
Gabriel Mvumvure's race for his life
Recruiting talk with Billy Embody
Riverside beats district rival for Division III state title