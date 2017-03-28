Risk for more severe weather on Thursday

Thunderstorms could cause hail and gusty wind on Thursday. Here is an updated forecast from the WBRZ Weather Team.

The risk for severe weather on Thursday continues to increase. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a “Day 3 Convective Outlook” highlighting the WBRZ Weather forecast area with a “slight risk” (2/5) for severe weather. The latest analysis suggests a potentially stronger and more widespread event than last Saturday.

The setup continues to favor severe weather on Thursday... digging into some science --> https://t.co/OhQcYMWTwO | #LaWX #MsWX — Josh Eachus (@JoshEachus) March 28, 2017

Large hail, damaging wind and heavy rain are the early frontrunners for main threats. As of Tuesday Morning, forecast models were indicating several factors that support large hail such as a low freezing level, high instability and strong upper level winds. A strong wind field overall but less rotation in the atmosphere would make damaging wind more likely than tornadoes. These ingredients align with radar simulations to bring the most likely time for action during the second half of Thursday. Keep in mind that two days out, specific threats and timing could possibly change.

CAPE (convective available potential energy) or instability, Thursday at 7pm; values over 1,000 typically support severe thunderstorms | Image via pivotal weather

Upper level winds, Thursday at 7pm; speeds over 80 knots considered significant | Image via WeatherBell

This storm system is the third in a series of four (last Saturday, last Monday) to affect the central Gulf Coast. Another is pegged for the end of the weekend. The active pattern serves as a reminder to stay weather aware, check the forecast and make sure you and loved ones are ready for severe storms. CLICK HERE to review severe weather and your preparedness plan.

