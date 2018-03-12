Rising water levels blocking roadways in West Feliciana

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Residents near the Low Water Bridge north of St. Francisville say they've never seen the water this high.

"We haven't seen this in probably 10-years this high," Jason Coates said.

It's also the only way to get to Cat Island. But both roads and bridge are washed out.

"Before the high water was coming, it's a probably be a five-minute drive. You can go right to the town of St. Francisville," Coates said.

That drive now takes three times as long. But Jason Coates and his friends are taking advantage of the high-water conditions.

"I'm enjoying this because I get to catch me some fresh fish to take home and eat," Coates said.

The water has been coming here for weeks now with no sign of receding. And the situation is just as bad south of Cat Island, where the intersection of Tunica Street and Ferdinand Road is covered with water that's still rising. The only way to cross this intersection is by high rise vehicle or boat.