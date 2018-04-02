82°
Rising trade tensions sink US stocks

2 hours 57 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, April 02 2018 Apr 2, 2018 April 02, 2018 12:50 PM April 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 600 points, after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products.
  
Tyson Foods dropped 6 percent Monday, one of the biggest losses on the market.
  
Investors are also dumping some of their recent favorites, including retailers like Amazon and technology companies such as Microsoft.
  
Tesla dropped 5.3 percent after saying the vehicle in a fatal crash last week in California was operating on Autopilot mode.
  
The S&P 500 fell 69 points, or 2.6 percent, to 2,570.
  
The Dow was down 590 points, or 2.5 percent, to 23,512. It was down as much as 639 in early afternoon trading.
  
The Nasdaq gave up 203 points, or 2.9 percent, to 6,858.

