82°
Latest Weather Blog
Rising trade tensions sink US stocks
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 600 points, after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products.
Tyson Foods dropped 6 percent Monday, one of the biggest losses on the market.
Investors are also dumping some of their recent favorites, including retailers like Amazon and technology companies such as Microsoft.
Tesla dropped 5.3 percent after saying the vehicle in a fatal crash last week in California was operating on Autopilot mode.
The S&P 500 fell 69 points, or 2.6 percent, to 2,570.
The Dow was down 590 points, or 2.5 percent, to 23,512. It was down as much as 639 in early afternoon trading.
The Nasdaq gave up 203 points, or 2.9 percent, to 6,858.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Reduce Your Risk: Raising awareness for cardiovascular diseases
-
NAACP calls from grand jury in Alton Sterling case
-
Video shows vet crew slow dancing with puppies waking up from their...
-
Ascension Parish seeing major blight changes following WBRZ story
-
Update: Woman finally getting answers after graves in historic cemetery badly damaged
Sports Video
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane
-
WATCH: A tribute to college baseball legend Augie Garrido
-
Trent Forshag's Journey: From an LSU walk-on to an assistant on the...