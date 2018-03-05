Rising river shuts sheriff's substation: parking lot covered

69°
Monday, March 05 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook

BENTON, La. (AP) - The rising Red River has closed a sheriff's office substation in Louisiana.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that the entire parking lot is covered with water, so the Arthur Ray Teague Substation in south Bossier Parish is closed until further notice.

The substation is home for the Sheriff's Marine Patrol. The news release did not say where it will be headquartered while the substation is closed.

