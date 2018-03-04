Rising river levels forces one St. Francisville business to close early

SAINT FRANCISVILLE- In anticipation of rising river levels, one business owner says they're closing up shop earlier than normal.

The water for the Mississippi River may be calming, but once it rises above normal flood stage, one business in St. Francisville will be submerged.

The Oyster Bar sits along the bayou that flows into the Mississippi River.

"We actually expect this in May or June because of the snow up north, and because of the Mississippi River and everything flows to that, and backs up to this Bayou Sara," Stephanie Thibodeaux told WBRZ.

Thibodeaux is part owner of the Oyster Bar, and she's been monitoring the water levels.

"The water comes up, you won't be able to access the road to get in here," she added. "I actually put a stick out in the yard to see where our levels are everyday. We're averaging almost two feet a day that it's coming up. So for two weeks straight we've been watching it very, very close."

Pictures of the bar from 2011 show the water covering the entire roof. One sever even kayaked through the business.

Today, the St. Francisville community is rallying behind the Oyster Bar in anticipation for yet another flood. A community fish fry was even held to give back to those who've helped them through past floods.

But for now, all they can do is sit and wait on the Mississippi.