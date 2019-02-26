63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rising Mississippi prompts spillway opening near New Orleans

1 hour 56 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 February 26, 2019 1:27 PM February 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Bonnet Carre Spillway opening in March 2018
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin opening a historic flood control structure near New Orleans this week to divert water from a rain-swollen Mississippi River.
  
Wednesday's planned opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway will mark the first time the structure has been operated in consecutive years. It will be the 13th time it's been used since construction was completed in 1931.
  
The opening will divert some of the flow from the rising Mississippi into Lake Pontchartrain, easing stresses on levees that protect New Orleans.
  
The spillway will be opened in anticipation of the river reaching a rate of 1.25 million cubic feet per second at New Orleans. It's anticipated the diversion will continue for at least a month.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days