Rise and shine: It's time to go back to school

BATON ROUGE - Students in East Baton Rouge Parish and multiple other school districts are gearing up for the first day of school.

WBRZ will be at Broadmoor Elementary for their first day in the new school year. Broadmoor Elementary was torn down in 2016 and rebuilt. This school year will be the first one in the new building.

Along with EBR students in Central, Tangipahoa, St. James, West Feliciana, and Zachary are reporting back to school.