65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rip currents causing spring break problems on coast

38 minutes 54 seconds ago April 06, 2017 Apr 6, 2017 Thursday, April 06 2017 April 06, 2017 9:58 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WALA-TV

GULF SHORES - Dangerous surf conditions are causing problems on the Alabama coast during spring break.

Red flags are flying to warn people about hazardous rip currents that can quickly pull swimmers out to sea.

But in Gulf Shores, lifeguards still have had to rescue at least five people since Saturday. Beach safety director Scott Smothers tells WALA-TV that one man had to be resuscitated but is doing OK.

Lifeguard Jordan Russell says he had to help a 6-year-old boy and the boy's sister on Tuesday after both got pulled away from the beach.

The National Weather Service says there's a high risk of rip currents from Dauphin Island all the way east to Destin, Florida. Conditions are supposed to improve by the weekend.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days