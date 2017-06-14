81°
Rio de Janeiro Olympics cost $13.1 billion

1 hour 19 minutes 45 seconds ago June 14, 2017 Jun 14, 2017 Wednesday, June 14 2017 June 14, 2017 10:04 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

RIO DE JANEIRO - An analysis by The Associated Press shows that the cost of putting on last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympic was $13.1 billion.
 
At a news conference Wednesday, officials of Brazil's Public Authority for Olympic Legacy said the cost for only "sports-related venues" was 7.23 billion reals ($2.06 billion). In addition, the Rio organizing committee previously listed the costs of running the Games at 9 billion reals ($2.8 billion).
 
The Olympic legacy body did not account for other Olympic-related costs. But the AP obtained them in emailed statements from city, state and federal agencies.
 
Those costs were 26.385 billion reals ($8.2 billion) for, among other things, a subway line, a doping laboratory, a renovated port and cleanup of polluted Guanabara Bay.
 
Federal prosecutor Leandro Mitidieri said he had to ask himself if a "country with such inequality as Brazil should have hosted such an event."

