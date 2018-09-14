74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ringo! Ex-Beatles drummer plays at Radio City Music Hall

1 hour 30 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 September 14, 2018 6:30 AM September 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - It's the season for Beatles in New York City. Within a week of Paul McCartney playing a surprise show at Grand Central Station, Ringo Starr followed a more old-fashioned path Thursday night.

The 78-year-old drummer and singer headlined a two-hour show at Radio City Music Hall, with thousands spending much of the performance standing and singing along. Starr was joined by his "All Starr Band" of rock stars of a certain age, including Colin Hay of Men At Work and Gregg Rolie of Santana.

The concert combined such Starr and Beatles favorites as "Photograph" and "Yellow Submarine" with hits by his sidemen, including "Land Down Under" and "Black Magic Woman." At the end, the audience and fellow musicians joined Starr for his signature "With a Little Help from My Friends."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days