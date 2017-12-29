Ring in the new year with a savory Holly Clegg recipe

BATON ROUGE- For the last time in 2017, WBRZ's John Pastorek was in the kitchen with Louisiana cookbook queen Holly Clegg.

To ring in the new year, the two made Fiesta Southwestern Cheesecake. Clegg advises, if people freeze the dish, to top it with salsa when serving.

To recreate the dish for your New Years celebration follow the recipe below. For more recipes check out Clegg's blog.

Fiesta Southwestern Cheesecake

Makes 20 - 25 servings

1 cup toasted corn checks cereal crumbs

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 (8-ounce) packages reduced-fat cream cheese

1/3 cup nonfat sour cream

1 egg

2 egg whites

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese

2 (4-ounce) cans chopped green chilies, drained

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cups salsa, divided

1. Preheat oven 350°F. Coat 9-inch spring form pan with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In spring form pan, mix together cereal crumbs, butter, and oil, press into bottom of prepared pan.

3. In mixing bowl, mix together cream cheese, sour cream, egg and egg whites until creamy. Add garlic, chili powder and cumin, mixing well.

4. Fold in Cheddar cheese, green chilies, green onions, and onion. Carefully spread half mixture over crust, top with 1 cup salsa, and cover with remaining cream cheese mixture; do not mix.

5. Bake 50-60 minutes or until mixture is set. Remove from oven, let cool in pan 10 minutes. Run knife around inside edge to loosen, remove sides from pan. Cool to room temperature before refrigerating. When ready to serve, remove from refrigerator and top with remaining 1 cup salsa.Spicy Advice: For extra flavor and kick, use a flavored salsa such as roasted tomato or your favorite. I like to purchase fresh salsa from the grocery. Also, you can add shrimp or crabmeat to cheesecake for a seafood southwestern version.