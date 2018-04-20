Right lane of Government Street to be closed for a month

BATON ROUGE- The Department of Transportation and Development announced that beginning Monday, the right lane of Government Street will be closed.

According to a release, the westbound lane will be closed from South Foster Drive to Edison Street. This closure will last approximately one month.

DOTD says the closure is necessary for patching, curb and driveway repair, and installation of ADA-accessible ramps. Drivers can also expect intermittent nightly lane closures on Government Street in both directions between East Boulevard and Lobdell Avenue from Monday until May 7. The nightly closures are necessary for the milling of existing asphalt pavement.

These closures are part of the Government Street Road Diet, an $11.7 million project extending over four miles along Government Street from East Boulevard downtown to Lobdell Avenue near Independence Park.