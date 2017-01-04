54°
I-10 EB now open on the MS River Bridge
BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound on the Mississippi River Bridge.
Wednesday morning, the right lane was blocked on I-10 eastbound at the top of the Mississippi River Bridge due to a breakdown.
The delay from this incident remains to LA 415.
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
