74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rifle seized at Waffle House suspect's apartment

1 hour 19 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 April 24, 2018 5:06 PM April 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Court records show police seized multiple items from the apartment of a man suspected of killing four people at a Nashville Waffle House, including a rifle and ammunition.
  
The documents say they seized a Remington rifle with a magazine; cartridges for different calibers of guns; two rifle scopes; and gun cleaning equipment from 29-year-old Travis Reinking's apartment. They also seized two iPhones and computer equipment. They found three books on patents in the apartment.
  
Reinking is accused of opening fire outside the Waffle House with an AR-15 rifle and then storming the restaurant on Sunday. Police say a quick-thinking customer wrestled the weapon away from Reinking before the suspect fled on foot. Police captured him following a massive manhunt that lasted more than 24 hours.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days