Rifle seized at Waffle House suspect's apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Court records show police seized multiple items from the apartment of a man suspected of killing four people at a Nashville Waffle House, including a rifle and ammunition.

The documents say they seized a Remington rifle with a magazine; cartridges for different calibers of guns; two rifle scopes; and gun cleaning equipment from 29-year-old Travis Reinking's apartment. They also seized two iPhones and computer equipment. They found three books on patents in the apartment.

Reinking is accused of opening fire outside the Waffle House with an AR-15 rifle and then storming the restaurant on Sunday. Police say a quick-thinking customer wrestled the weapon away from Reinking before the suspect fled on foot. Police captured him following a massive manhunt that lasted more than 24 hours.