46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ridesharing discount offered in Louisiana for holiday period

9 hours 4 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, December 16 2018 Dec 16, 2018 December 16, 2018 1:43 PM December 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana residents can get discounted rides home through the holidays in a partnership between the state highway safety commission and ridesharing company Lyft aimed at lessening drunken driving incidents.
  
The News-Star reports that $5 discounts will be available in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport with the code "RIDESMARTLA" in the Lyft app.
  
Louisiana is one of five states that secured funding through Lyft and the Governors Highway Safety Association to offer the discount from the ridesharing company.
  
The $5 discounts are available from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. now through New Year's Day.
  
Lyft also is working with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to support social media efforts throughout the state to get the word out about the dangers of impaired driving.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days