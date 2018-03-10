Riders to see small fare increase for BR Uber rides

BATON ROUGE – Fares for a ride from an Uber driver in Baton Rouge are going up.

Disgruntled drivers told WBRZ they are frustrated because they don’t believe they are receiving more of the increased profit. Though, Uber said the increase will be used to make software updates to the app and improve other services.

Sources said fares would increase by less than $1.

Fare estimates can be found HERE.

The fare change started March 9.

