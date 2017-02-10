Richmond asks Trump to issue disaster declaration for New Orleans

BATON ROUGE – Rep. Cedric Richmond has asked President Donald Trump to issue a disaster declaration after an EF-3 tornado damaged homes in New Orleans.

In a statement released Friday, Richmond said the declaration is needed to allow federal resources to help New Orleans residents impacted by Tuesday’s severe weather.

“There are hard-working American people whose homes and lives have been destroyed through no fault of their own,” Richmond said. “We need the President to declare this emergency so that they can get the support they deserve.”

At least 28 people were hurt when an EF-3 tornado touched down in New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon. The tornado was one of five that struck the state in this week's severe weather.

Read the full letter to President Trump here: