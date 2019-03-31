Richards Honda leaves 50-year Florida Blvd. location for fresh development off I-12

BATON ROUGE – Richards Honda is the latest car dealership to open a new showroom recently.

Baton Rouge area car dealers have been expanding and building new sales centers in a wave of growth. Richards adds to that when its shiny new showroom along I-12 opens Monday.

The new location is on Millerville Greens Blvd, near the Millerville interstate exit.

The dealership joins another newly-built businesses in the high-profile interstate frontage off I-12.

The 60,000-square-foot showroom and 17 acres of land will be the new home for the dealership, which will leave its 50-year home on Florida Boulevard.

“We know we will enjoy the opportunity to grow and serve the surrounding community as well,” said Kent Richards.

Richards Honda was the first Honda dealership in Louisiana. The family started selling Ford vehicle lines first in 1958.